Erica Mena’s rage with her husband Safaree Samuels amid their divorce got so bad, that it turned into substantial property damage Safaree alleges.

In new court documents discovered by TMZ, Safaree is asking the judge to hold 33-year-old Erica Mena in contempt for violating their domestic relations standing order, which prohibits them from harassing each other or destroying each other’s property during the divorce. The reality stars’ divorce news spread after Erica filed back in May, just two days before Erica allegedly went on a rampage, soaking her husband’s designer sneakers in bleach and cutting out the shoelaces. According to Safaree, Erica’s rage cost him $30K in shoe damage.

Mena was just getting started with the damage, allegedly. Safaree claims Erica also destroyed 2 motorcycles and a four-wheeler motorbike by pouring paint all over them, and directly into the exhaust pipes and gas tanks of all the vehicles.

At the time of the alleged incident, Erica was 8 months pregnant with their second child. Safaree says home security cameras recorded Erica in her third trimester in the act of destroying his things, and he’s more than happy to turn that footage over to the court. He also mentioned possibly filing criminal charges.

On top of the damage, Erica then allegedly locked Safaree out of the home but changing all of the security codes. He wants the judge to force Erica to reimburse him around $50K for the damage.

