Folks familiar with Erica Mena and Safaree have seen their relationship blossom into a marriage and then unravel quicker than a season of “Love and Hip Hop.” Last night as cameras captured some of what’s been happening in real life as Safaree and Erica parted ways earlier this year, Safaree’s mom appeared on the reality show, “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” apparently disappointed in her son for his petty tweets and unwillingness to listen.

As they sat down for lunch, Safaree’s mother told him that with marriage comes arguments, asking him to work on shutting down when he really should be communicating his feelings.

“You create problems when you do that,” she said. “You get upset and you start tweeting. I don’t like that, man. And you know you wasn’t raised like that. You know. You know when it comes down to women, the utmost respect.”

His mom continued, telling the depleted husband that it “hurts” her and she feels “embarrassed” when he behaves that way towards wife and mother of his children Erica Mena in public. Safaree claimed to understand where his mom’s advice was coming from.

Ultimately, Safaree promised his mom to regard Erica as an “Empress,” instead of someone to belittle.

After seeing Safaree and his mom connect, do YOU think his and Erica Mena’s relationship will really end in divorce?