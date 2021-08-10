Bossip Video

Lil Baby is doing his part by giving back to some deserving kids ahead of the upcoming school year.

The rapper hosted a back-to-school drive on Sunday, August 8, where he gave away laptops, school supplies, and new clothes to kids in the Atlanta area as they prepare to head back to school in the fall. At the event, Lil Baby also offered merch from his Four The People Foundation.

Following his good deed, he posted photos of himself at the event, writing in his caption “At This Point It’s About The Kids ! #generationalwealth.” Being a father himself, it makes sense that Baby wants to make sure kids in the city he grew up in are getting as much help as possible.

According to reports from Complex, more clips from the event show one girl walking around with a brand-new HP laptop, workers folding stacks of Lil Baby merch, and two young boys thanking the rapper for his contributions to the Atlanta community.