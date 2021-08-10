Bossip Video

Lil Baby is doing his part by giving back to some deserving kids ahead of the upcoming school year.

The rapper hosted a back-to-school drive on Sunday, August 8, where he gave away laptops, school supplies, and new clothes to kids in the Atlanta area as they prepare to head back to school in the fall. At the event, Lil Baby also offered merch from his Four The People Foundation.

Following his good deed, he posted photos of himself at the event, writing in his caption “At This Point It’s About The Kids ! #generationalwealth.” Being a father himself, it makes sense that Baby wants to make sure kids in the city he grew up in are getting as much help as possible.

According to reports from Complex, more clips from the event show one girl walking around with a brand-new HP laptop, workers folding stacks of Lil Baby merch, and two young boys thanking the rapper for his contributions to the Atlanta community.

Luckily for fans, Baby is doing more than just helping underserved communities, he’s also gearing up to bring joy to a lot more lives following the long drought of live shows during the ongoing GOVID-19 pandemic.
In June, he announced his upcoming 2021 tour with Lil Durk, which is expected to kick off in Mansfield, MA on September. The Back Outside Tour will see the duo hit stages cities including Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn, Tampa, Austin, New Orleans, and Oakland, before it wraps in West Palm Beach on October 15. 
