Lil Baby breaks down what happened in Paris that landed him in jail while shopping at Icebox.

Last month, during Paris Fashion Week, we saw everyone finally get to sit front row after more than a year of being in the house. Kanye delivered, as always, wearing Nike and a mask covering his whole face. Perhaps the most shocking part, though, was seeing James Harden and Lil Baby take on Paris together. The duo seems to just travel the world and enjoy life when its the off season and both have free time, and we really can’t blame them.

Unfortunately, the drama for the week broke when a video circulated on social media of Lil Baby being arrested.

Apparently, he was arrested for having marijuana, which is still illegal in certain parts of the world overseas. He was allegedly released and only had to pay a fine, which is a good deal, especially when we’ve heard horror stories like DJ Esco’s 56 nights.

Once back in the states, Lil Baby stopped by his second home Icebox to do a little shopping and luckily for us, he broke down what happened in his arrest. You can watch the full video below courtesy of Icebox’s Youtube channel.