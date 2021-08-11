Bossip Video

Dennis Schröder had too much dip on his chip.

On Tuesday, August 10, it was reported that point guard Dennis Schröder signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics worth $5.9 million.

Without much background information about the current off-season negotiations, that wouldn’t be a huge deal, but once you realize what Schröder could have made by staying with the Lakers…you start to feel (a little) bad for the guy.

According to previous reports, Schröder is said to have turned down a maximum extension from the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline, a rumored deal that would have gotten the baller four more years in LA for $84 million. Some say the point guard asked the team for $120 million, which they declined, and while that can’t be verified, it goes without saying that he turned that offer down because he assumed he could get a better deal elsewhere.

Unfortunately for the German baller, that didn’t happen, and he ended up losing out on $78 million. Someone check on that man.

LA just acquired Dennis last season, and while there were high hopes from fans and teammates about him joining the line up, he didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Back in June, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka did indicate that the team had interest in retaining Schröder–but after those comments, the team would go on to acquire Russell Westbrook, so that roster spot was more than filled.

Kyrie Irving is somewhere snickering right now.