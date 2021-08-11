Bossip Video

Stop the lies!

Brittany Renner’s baller baby daddy PJ Washington is jumping to her defense AGAIN after they’ve seemingly called it quits. Recently, the IG model got attacked online by thirsty sports fans who blamed her for “grooming” the baller, who is seven years her junior. Well, today the Charlotte Hornets player broke his silence on WILD rumors alleging he pays out a whopping $200k child support payment to his son’s mom.

The baseless rumor sparked from a meme with absolutely no sources, but still spread around social media like wildfire. Now PJ is speaking out calling the news “cap” based on a recent tweet.

“Stop the cap.”

Previously, we reported that PJ and Brittany welcomed a baby boy on May 5. The couple, who typically share adorable family portraits on Instagram, unfollowed each other earlier this month. They also deleted all of their family photos from their respective accounts.

Prior to their presumed split, Brittany and PJ seemed ready to walk down the aisle especially when PJ noted in a birthday post that he “can’t imagine life without her.”