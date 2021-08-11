Bossip Video

Bonnaroo Music Festival will require proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the festival.

With the pandemic restrictions lifting, large-scale events and large gatherings are quickly returning. After missing out on so much money, companies are quickly getting their event schedules loaded and their tickets selling.

DaBaby’s recent drama and him getting dropped left and right highlighted just how many festivals are about to happen. Plus, those viral images of Lollapalooza and the huge crowds scared many, seeing that many people shoulder to shoulder for the first time in almost two years. A lot of folks questioned Rolling Loud and Kanye West Atlanta’s listening session, but Lollapalooza took the cake when it comes to what could be super spreader events.

Now, according to Complex, Bonnaroo is being proactive for its upcoming festival.

Bonnaroo is also asking that those who are unvaccinated to provide a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no longer than 72 hours before the festival and still wear a mask to protect themselves and others. Masks will be required for all despite vaccination status while indoors. Bonnaroo was one of the first festivals to announce that they would be returning and boasts a stacked lineup with artists like Tyler, the Creator, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Run the Jewels, Kevin Gates, Tame Impala, J.I.D, and more set to take the stage in Tennessee.

While the idea is much needed, the execution needs to be top tier. The kids always finesse and aren’t going to let anything stop them from trying to get in the festival, unless there is security in the right place at the right time. Keep in mind, lack of hospital beds could lead to another shut down, so get your test or vaccination and have a fun time while keeping everyone safe.