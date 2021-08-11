Bossip Video

And then there were four—-or is it five???

The ladies of BET Presents #TheEncore have released their official EP ahead of tonight’s season finale and people are expressing super girl group glee.

Shamari (Blaque), Fallon (Cherish), Felisha (Cherish), and Kiely (3LW) are the final members of BluPrint and their self-titled EP is officially available.

The project comes after the ladies had a tumultuous time living together for 30 days but stuck it out. By contrast, their fellow singers/ fellow #TheEncore stars Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) Irish Grinstead & LeMisha Grinstead (702), and Nivea packed their bags and left.

And while the remaining ladies are celebrating their EP already shooting to the top of the charts, fans are wondering; “WHERE IS PAM?!”

Nonproblematic Queen Pamela Long (Total) who stuck to her Christian values in the house despite numerous moments of chaos, is noticeably absent from the album art.

According to Shamari however, Pam is featured on the EP.

“Pam is not on this photo but my beautiful sis is on the album! @PamelaLongForever and she sounds amazing!” Shamari told a fan in IG comments.

She added on Twitter:

BET Presents #TheEncore creator Carlos King also added that Pam is on the EP—but you’ll have to see why she’s not pictured by watching tonight’s finale.

Where do YOU think Pam is????

Stream a preview of BluPrint below.

The season finale of BET Presents #TheEncore airs tonight at 10/9 c on BET. Will YOU be watching???