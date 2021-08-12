“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: The 30 Year Age Difference Isn’t Even The Biggest Issue For This Engaged Couple [VIDEO]

With the weekend quickly approaching we’re excited to share a new exclusive clip from Saturday night’s episode of “Family Or Fiancé”.

This week we meet Katasha and Victor… and there are red flags galore when it comes to this relationship. Victor is a man in his 50s and Katasha is a woman in her 20s. The pair bring their families together with the hope of gaining acceptance for their union. It is soon revealed, however, that their age difference is not the most pressing and concerning issue within their relationship.

Check out the exclusive clip below:





That was one hell of a how we met story… Which part was most alarming to you? The part where he kept going back to her job every day to stalk flirt with her? Or the part where he said his previous marriage wasn’t serious? Or was it when he said he’s been married and divorced three times? We can see what Katasha’s family might have some concerns. Do you think the thirty year age difference is reason enough on it’s own? What’s the biggest age difference you’ve ever experienced in a relationship? Was it successful?

The new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” airs Saturday, August 14th at 10PM EST/ 9PM CST on OWN.

Will you be watching?