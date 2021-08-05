“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Will This Couple Still Wed After The Bride’s Mother Begs Her To Go Back To Her Ex-Husband?

Can you imagine trying to get married and your mom hates your fiancé so much that she DARES to tell you she wants you to get back together with your ex-huband in front of him?!



We’re just a few days away from a brand new episode of “Family or Fiancé,” b but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now. Saturday’s new episode will introduce us to Vanessa and Mitch, who definitely have a big obstacle in the form of Vanessa’s mom.

According to the show synopsis, Vanessa is a bride, who was raised to be a trophy wife. Instead she falls deeply in love with a downtown type of guy whose history with women is questionable, at best. Chaos ensues when her mother tries to convince her to ditch her fiancé and go back to her wealthy ex-husband. Yep. DRAMA!

Check out the clip below:





Play



How would you have responded to Vanessa’s mom if you were Mitch? How about if you were Vanessa? Folks who are familiar with this show know that the couples only have a couple of days to secure their family’s blessing on their nuptials. Do you think it’s possible Mitch can change his future mother-in-law’s mind?

“Family Or Fiancé” Episode 205 “Vanessa and Mitch: Unrealistic Ex-pectations” airs on Saturday, August 7 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?