Poly Problems Arise On “Family Or Fiancé” When Throuple Drama Threatens To Keep Couple From Joining Together In Holy Matrimony-dom!

Have y’all been watching “Family Or Fiancé?”

We are not gonna lie — this reality show is must see TV! Especially if you have a significant other! The show brings up literally every possible relationsip scenario and this week is really a doozy. “Family Or Fiancé” is extra messy this Saturday when Renata and Christian’s loved ones come together to express their concerns about their upcoming nuptials. Chief on everyone’s mind is the couple’s girlfriend, Mona who admits she’s actually in love with Christian. Will Mona ruin Christian and Renata’s relationship? Check out an exclusive sneak peek from Saturday’s episode below:





Play



In this clip, bride Renata and groom Christian are excited to welcome their families and friends into the home. We are also introduced to Mona, Christian and Renata’s girlfriend. Mona quickly makes it known that her and Renata have “a love-and-hate relationship,” but that “it’s getting to be more hate for her, because I am in love with Christian,” Mona admits.

Tune in to “Family or Fiance” on Saturdays at 10/9c on OWN.

Will you be watching?