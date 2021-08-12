Bossip Video

Jadakiss has love for Tyler, The Creator…even if it’s not the same love Tyler has for him.

Last week, while watching The LOX’s Verzuz battle with Dispet, Tyler, The Creator left a few comments gushing over Jadakiss and his performance.

“JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE,” he wrote during the livestream. Later, he went on to write, “Pause I think I gotta crush on jadakiss that n***a confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged well wheesh.”