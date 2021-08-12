Bossip Video

Jadakiss has love for Tyler, The Creator…even if it’s not the same love Tyler has for him.

Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Last week, while watching The LOX’s Verzuz battle with Dispet, Tyler, The Creator left a few comments gushing over Jadakiss and his performance.

“JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE,” he wrote during the livestream. Later, he went on to write, “Pause I think I gotta crush on jadakiss that n***a confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged well wheesh.”

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Jadakiss commented on Tyler’s confession, telling him to chill out while also assuring fans–and the rapper–that he likes the Call Me If You Get Lost artist.
“Tyler, The Creator better chill out,”he said with a laugh before quickly adding, “I like Tyler, The Creator.”

Kiss went on to say, “That just means that he tapped into our frequency and he loved Verzuz.”

“I didn’t take it as disrespect,” the rapper said, responding to commenters who weren’t a fan of Tyler’s expression. “He’s very talented, very smart.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jadakiss shot down rumors that he wrote Ma$e’s verse on “Horse & Carriage,” the Notorious B.I.G.’s on 112’s “Only You”, Biggie and P. Diddy’s verses on “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” and Jennifer Lopez’s song “Jenny From The Block”.

“All of them are the most wrongly as they can be,” he said, setting things straight. “Nowhere next to close.”

 

