Jadakiss has love for Tyler, The Creator…even if it’s not the same love Tyler has for him.
Last week, while watching The LOX’s Verzuz battle with Dispet, Tyler, The Creator left a few comments gushing over Jadakiss and his performance.
“JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE,” he wrote during the livestream. Later, he went on to write, “Pause I think I gotta crush on jadakiss that n***a confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged well wheesh.”
Kiss went on to say, “That just means that he tapped into our frequency and he loved Verzuz.”
“I didn’t take it as disrespect,” the rapper said, responding to commenters who weren’t a fan of Tyler’s expression. “He’s very talented, very smart.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Jadakiss shot down rumors that he wrote Ma$e’s verse on “Horse & Carriage,” the Notorious B.I.G.’s on 112’s “Only You”, Biggie and P. Diddy’s verses on “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” and Jennifer Lopez’s song “Jenny From The Block”.
“All of them are the most wrongly as they can be,” he said, setting things straight. “Nowhere next to close.”
