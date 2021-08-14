Tory Lanez just can’t stop with all the antics, and it’s landed him in hot water with prosecutors.

last summer. The restraining order she has against him requires Lanez to stay clear of her.

Now, prosecutors believe the “Say It” singer’s guest appearance during DaBaby’s controversial Rolling Loud set in July violated the judge’s order, saying he got within 100 yards of her.

They have reportedly filed legal docs asking the judge to either revoke Tory’s bail–which could land him in jail pending trial–or, at the very least, increase his bail.

While sources tell TMZ prosecutors believe Tory and DaBaby attempted to rush the stage while Megan was performing, A source close to Tory told us the publication he never saw Meg at the festival, nor did he ever get physically close to her.

A hearing on the contempt motion is set for next Thursday.