A “B***ch From Da Souf” rapper is coming clean about augmenting her bangin’ baaawdy.

Latto, formerly known as Mulatto, performed in L.A. this weekend at Lil Wayne’s UPROAR Hip Hop Festival…

while rocking a skin-baring all-white ensemble.

Unfortunately for her, someone shadily pointed out that her Mulatto mammaries looked newly knifed up.

“Y’all be fresh off the operating tables let them settle in,” wrote someone on Twitter. “Girl these titties 5 months old but go awf,” responded the rapper.

BLOOP!

This is the second time in recent weeks that Latto, 22, has shut down people commenting on her looks.

“Don’t ever play w my face card,” she captioned an IG story. “Y’all love to be in them blog comments saying how ‘old’ I look. H** don’t let them wigs, makeup, and stage outfits fool u I got old money and carry myself like a grown a** woman that’s all.”

In December she also previously confirmed that she went under the knife. Latto told Miss2Bees of TwoBees.Org that her body isn’t natural but added that she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.

“They always ask me all types of ‘did you get this done?’” said the rapper. “I will say this, I will never be the type of person who would be super inviting because I feel like I don’t owe anyone anything when it comes to my personal life. But no girl, it’s not natural,” she added.

Very true, she didn’t have to explain but at least she’s honest.

Here was a pre-breast augmentation Latto at her 2020 “Queen Of The South” album release party.

Are you surprised by Latto’s plastic surgery admissions?