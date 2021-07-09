Bossip Video

Lil Wayne joins Nicki Minaj on her highly-anticipated Instagram live session and reveals he isn’t married to his plus size model bae Denise Bidot despite rumors, also opening up about his bedroom preferences.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj promised something special for her fans on Thursday night. She told all the Barbz to get in formation and meet her on Instagram last night to get the blessings she had in store. Before revealing new music with Bia, Nicki chopped it up with her label boss and friend for life Lil Wayne. During her talk with Dwayne, Nicki brought up the mysterious tweets that seemingly had people thinking he married his plus-size model bae Denise Bidot.

“The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ and I texted you and I was like, ‘Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you’ve been in a good mood,'” Minaj said while cracking up. “And I said, ‘Congratulations,’ because I thought you had gotten married.” “I’m so glad you asked me that,” a relieved Wayne replied. “I did not get married. I said ‘The Caters,’ and girl, that’s my damn sons, that’s my sons’ little name of their little group,” Wayne said while laughing with Nicki.

Wayne’s always in love and has gotten engaged a few times, but things just haven’t worked out in his favor–which is a good thing, because it led him to his current boo, who he seems to be happier with than ever before.

The couple had a public disagreement over his support of Donald Trump that came with subliminal shots being thrown, but love won and they found their way back to one another. Nicki went on to get in her journalism bag, asking Wayne asking his favorite sexual position, to which he quickly replied, “On top, in any part of life — not just the bedroom. Just on top”.

At this point, we need a show with just Nicki and Wayne talking to one another because Nicki brings out a different Weezy than we’ve ever seen before. After all, she was able to get him to hop on live during the NBA Finals, and if you know Wayne, he doesn’t play about his sports.

For now, you can enjoy their most recent Instagram shenanigans in full down below.