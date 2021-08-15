Bossip Video

“That Girl” Sha’Carri Richardson, will be back in action next week at the Prefontaine Classic to face the all-Jamaican trio of 100-meter medalists.

Our girl qualified for the Olympics, but was removed from the team when she tested positive for marijuana and was suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a month. Well, time is up and sis is ready to compete against the greatest women sprinters in the world!

Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in the top three spots in the 100 meters in Tokyo – with Thompson-Herah setting an Olympic record with a historic time of 10.61, only seconds behind the “the world’s fastest woman” Flo Jo.

Richardson’s agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, told The Wall Street Journal “Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials. She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race.”

Period! Thats what we like to hear!

This race will draw in a lot of spectators and give everyone a feel for what could have taken place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. We have faith in babygirl and will be rooting from our couches! Do you think Sha’Carri has what it takes to face-off against Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Prefontaine Classic? Let us know what you think below!