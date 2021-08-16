Bossip Video

Paw Patrol preciousness

Nothing was more adorable than “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks and her kids hosting the special Atlanta screening of “Paw Patrol: The Movie” this past weekend in Atlanta.

Fendi’d from head to toe, the reality icon looked GOODT at the buzzy event that treated guests to an advanced viewing of the film, Paw Patrol-themed gift packs and backpacks.

Celebrity guests included D.C. Young Fly, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s super cool daughter Junie and more who enjoyed a Sunday funday with everyone’s favorite superhero pups.

Peep the preciousness-packed pics below:

In the highly anticipated family film, the Paw Patrol’s biggest rival Humdinger becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc forcing Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups to face the challenge head-on.

While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from savvy dachshund Liberty played by 16-year-old star Marsai Martin who had no idea she was starring in a movie with Kim Kardashian West (who voices a snooty poodle named Delores).

“I have not met them all! You know what the funny thing is while I was doing sessions, before that I didn’t know who was in movie,” Martin told ET’s Nischelle Turner, revealing that they recorded their parts mid-pandemic. “I was doing a couple scenes, and they’re like, ‘You know Kim is talking to you?’ I’m like, ‘Wait what?!'”

Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Peep the cute and cuddly trailer below:

Joining the PAW Patrol in their first big-screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and newcomer Will Brisbin.

Marsai spoke more about her character Liberty who’s sure to be a fan fave.

“She’s so wild and a free spirit. She’s so energetic and fun and I feel like she’d actually make a perfect fit into the PAW Patrol because of how amazing and wild she is,” she gushed.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” is in theaters/streaming on Paramount+ on August 20, 2021.