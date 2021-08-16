Bossip Video

Lil Wayne is opening up about his mental health, taking it back to a dark time in his life when he was just 12 years old.

The New Orleans native is known for opening up in his music, revealing on his track “Let It All Work Out” and Solange’s “Mad,” that he attempted suicide as a child.

In a new interview with Emmanuel Acho on his series, Uncomfortable Conversations, Lil Wayne delved deeper into the details of that attempt from when he was 12, revealing that it happened on a half day from school when he almost got in trouble with his mother.

“I picked up the phone, I called the police,” Wayne explained. “Yes I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun. I already made the phone call, looked in the mirror.” Wayne went on to say that he pointed the gun to his head before he “got a little too scared.”

“Then I said ‘F**k it,’” he continued. “Biggie was on. I’m looking in the mirror, so you could look through the mirror and the television was behind me. So I was watching the video through the mirror. ‘One More Chance’ was on. And Biggie was already gone or something.” “So I was looking, I was like, ‘You know what?’ Start thinking I had to get myself mad and noticed that I didn’t have to. That’s what scared me,” he explained. “How I knew I had a mental health problem was when I pulled the trigger.”

The rapper said that he aimed for his heart, but he “didn’t feel a thing.” He said that he wasn’t going through any pain, it was only shock. He later woke up to the police knocking as he was staring at his white walls.

He slid across the floor as officers began to approach the door and knock on it again. Once they kicked it down, Wayne says officers stepped over him looking for drugs and weapons, but one officer named “Uncle Bob” refused to step over him, picked him up, and went with other officers to transport him to the hospital.

In the end, Lil Wayne tells Acho that God kept him alive that day.

Check out the full interview down below to hear more about Wayne and his mental health:

https://youtu.be/H_iKNketUXI