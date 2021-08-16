GODLY Godiva Goodness! Danielle Brooks Shares Delectable Shots From Heavenly-Hued Engagement Shoot

This love is SO breathtakingly beautiful!

Danielle Brooks shared stunning images from her engagement photoshoot with fiancé Dennis Gelin this morning and wheeeew the melanin magic is absolutely palpable.

“Richer than Godiva, sweeter than the sugar cane of Haiti, hotter than the Carolina sun,” Brooks captioned the post, which featured four photos of the couple, who looked the picture of passion. “Our love is pure and honest. Withstanding and strong. Our love is ordained by the Divine. God- centered.”

Amen to that.

In the photos Danielle wears a chocolate silk gown that showcases her curves and snatched waist. The dress also includes a high slit, exposing her left leg up to her thigh. The fabric perfectly drapes across her bosom, highlighting her generous cleavage. Strappy gold sandals and a dramatic hat tilted to one side, in the same shade as her dress complete the look. In the first photo, the hat covers one eye seductively as Dennis holds her hand and looms over her shoulder ready to kiss her neck. The second photo reveals the couple standing closely, with Danielle resting her right arm and leg on Dennis, who nestles her close as the pair gaze off into the distance. In the third photo the couple are seated, facing each other as they prepare to kiss. Dennis wears a pair of gold silk pants and button up that perfectly complement Danielle’s brown dress. In the final shot the couple hold hands and they step forward, taking the next step in their journey together.

She concluded her caption with D&D FOREVER, THE ENGAGEMENT SERIES PART 1.

We’re excited because you know that means more photos are coming!!!

LOVE LOVE LOVE these photos.

Danielle shared the happy news of the couple’s engagement on New Year’s Eve 2019 with a celebratory post that showed the couple enjoying dancing together. The couple welcomed their daughter Freeya in November 2019.

We love it here. Seriously. Keep the photos coming Sis! We love the love.

Hit the flip for Part 2 photos