The Jamaican Bobsleigh team has formed a strategic partnership with Jacob York and Rohan Midha to help raise money to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics using NFTs.

NFTs are changing the digital landscape more than anything before it has in the past decades. Recently, NBA Top Shot’s venture into digital trading cards helped everyone, even late adapters, get on the NFT train. Some of the digital trading cards from in-game moments have sold for upwards of six figures. Even traditional artist have joined the party selling digital art ,and the pricing is slowly outpacing the price for their physical pieces.

Now, the Jamaican Bobsleigh team is betting on NFT’s to help them quality for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The NFT Drop will feature limited edition digital artwork which highlights the best of the Jamaican Bobsled brand; daring, courageousness, persistence, and claiming your place on Earth regardless of where you are. The NFT Drop initiative is the first of its kind, mixing in a range of authentic Jamaican digital and physical experiences from musicians, music, and art lovers along with a purpose-driven mission of securing the celebrated team a spot in the 2022 Olympics utilizing unique digital assets. Each collectable will be a Jamaican-themed bobsleigh, wrapped in works of digital 3D art; curated by Florian Tappeser. In addition, the NFT’s will feature designs for each of the six Jamaica bobsleighs that will participate in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The digital art will be supported by original work from Jamaican artists, chosen with the input of Electric Token,

influential experts in the NFT space, and Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports.

Money raised from the NFT’s will fund Olympic training, purchase world-class equipment, housing, and more. The NFTs will release later this year.

For more information on the team and updates click here.