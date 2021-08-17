Bossip Video

Oh no! Not these two fighting…

Reality TV stars Scrappy & Bambi seemingly have it all together when cameras aren’t rolling but are they on the brink of a split???

The married couple has welcomed two new children within the last two years, but there appears to be a struggle between them behind closed doors that is unfolding in front of “Love and Hip Hop” cameras. On last night’s episode of #LHHATL, Scrappy and Bambi clashed in what appeared to be an unscripted, raw fight over Scrappy’s recent work habits. Pregnant Bambi addressed the way Scrappy “checks out “of their relationship when it comes to him traveling for his music career.

Unfortunately, Scrappy doesn’t feel where Bambi is coming from, responding to her complaints by stating he’s done enough to make her “comfortable. ‘Already hard to watch, the argument takes a turn when Scrappy mentions to Bambi he’s been checked out of the marriage.

Scrappy: You told me I was a good husband at first. Bambi: But you’re not now. Scrappy: I just stopped, what? Like two months ago?

Yikes! Unfortunately, the fight doesn’t end there. Bambi actually brings up divorce later in the episode! First thing’s, first though. Hit play to see their feud.

Elsewhere in the show, Bambi catches up with friends Sierra and Erica Mena and reveals to the ladies that she think it might be a good time to call her marriage quits. According to Bambi, Scrappy has been bringing up the word “divorce” when they clash behind closed doors and she doesn’t think his threats are empty. Bambi admitted to her girlfriends that she already reached out to a lawyer.

Damn! We hope they get it together! Do YOU think this is the end of the road for Scrappy and Bambi?