Bossip Video

A fan of Lil Scrappy’s tried testing his wife and found out the hard way that Bambi doesn’t play!

Yesterday, Scrappy’s wife Bambi had the check one of his fans on Twitter who decided to tag her in a “joke” but the pregnant reality star never “hehe’d” back. The Twitter user, @BIGJOSHAYBXTCH shared “LIL SCRAPPY FINE ASF TO ME I WANNA FIGHT” as she tagged Bam (@AdizBambi) in the tweet. It’s no telling if the person thought they actually would get a response, but it was their lucky day!

Bambi hit the reply button on the tweet and sent a quick jab: “You spelled “you wanna get yo a** beat” wrong.”

In case you missed the news, Bambi is currently pregnant with her and Scrappy’s third baby. Congrats!

The expectant mother shared the news on Instagram last week, posting a video of her showing off her belly. In the clip, Bambi looks away from the camera then makes the dramatic reveal to show off the profile on her stomach. Friends of the star, like Yandy Smith, Reginae Carter, and Laura Govan sent their blessings to Bambi and Scrap in the comments.

The couple has two children together, son Breland and Xylo, their daughter who was born in 2018.

When Breland was born the couple celebrated with their fans by posting a picture of their happy family together shortly after Bambi gave birth. She captioned the photo “Still feels like I’m dreaming.”