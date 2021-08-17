Bossip Video

Awww, we love this for Keke!

We all know Emmy nominated actress KeKe Palmer stays booked and busy, but now it appears like she’s making a whole lot of time for her love life to blossom. KeKe recently revealed on Twitter that she had found the love of her life, adding that she met her boo at a party at Diddy’s house!

Although she didn’t give away details about her new ‘love,’ fans have been piecing together clues and have seemingly found him!

Recently, KeKe shared a photo of herself and a mystery man to her IG story. The pair seemed to be coupled up, kicking it on the same sofa. The actress then left ‘I love you’ in the comments under one of his photos. Oouuii, we see you Keke.

Could this be the man KeKe stays with forever? Swipe to see more of him.

So who is Keke’s, new rumored bae? His name is Darius Daulton and we don’t know much about him, besides he’s a YouTube creator and appears to be related to “Insecure” star Sarunas Jackson, appearing in many of his photos.

The low-key stud has plenty of photos for KeKe to swoon over too! Scroll down to see.

Previously, KeKe was coupled up and swirling with a guy named Styn and they apparently called it quits earlier this year after an estimated year of dating.

During a December 2020 interview with Page Six, Keke even called Styn her “love,” though she didn’t reveal his name at the time. So far, KeKe hasn’t spoken on their breakup publicly.