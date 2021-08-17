Bossip Video

Dr. Dre hasn’t tweeted anything in two years, and now, he’s back on the platform for an unexpected reason.

The super producer just shared his first tweet in almost two years, but unfortunately for fans, it has nothing to do with new music. Honestly, it has nothing to do with….well, anything at all.

The tweet genuinely could not have been any shorter or more confusing, with Dre or someone who has his Twitter password tweeting out a random “L” in response to an unlikely tweet.

The tweet he responded to was from August 3, when Twitter user @bowyoade wrote about singer-songwriter V V Brown appearing in a recent edition of Metro.

“Great to see @VVbrown in today’s @MetroUK,” Brian wrote, to which Dre simply responded “L.”

According to reports from HipHopDX, there aren’t any obvious connections between Dre and Brown, so there shouldn’t be a reason for him to (seemingly) insult her. Surprisingly enough, though, the tweet has remained on Dre’s page without being removed since he sent it out on August 15.

To make matters all the more interesting, Brown thanked Dre for the mention, disregarding the connotation that comes with an “L.”

“Thanks for the mention @drdre xx I am a huge fan.”

In case you’re curious, the last time Dre tweeted prior to this was in November of 2019, when he shared a photo of himself with Kanye West, teasing a Jesus is King Part II. That never happened, but now that Kanye is working on releasing another project, it looks like Dr. Dre once again remembered Twitter existed.