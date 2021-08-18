Bossip Video

New Rotimi!

Rotimi continues to make power moves as a talented double threat who returned to the music scene with breezy butterscotch bop “What To Do” that’s sure to move hips at day parties from Los Angeles to Lagos.

The vibey visuals feature a shirtless Rotimi and plethora of panty-melters including Grammy-nominated singer Mario, Lucky Daye and Allen Maldonado who soak up the sun alongside hot girls and hookah.

Peep the video below:

“What To Do” and second single “Decide” follow Rotimi’s 2020 popular singles “In My Bed” featuring Wale that recently went Gold with over 32 million Youtube views and “Love Somebody” currently sitting at 11 million views, respectively.

Boasting cosigns from 50 Cent to JAY-Z, the undeniably gifted star isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Best known for his role on hit STARZ series “Power,” Rotimi assured fans that his repertoire stretched far beyond his on-screen character.

A New Jersey native of Nigerian descent, Rotimi inherited an eclectic musical palette with the likes of Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, and Ms. Lauryn Hill always in rotation. His first EP “Jeep Music, Vol. 1” led with the single “Want More” featuring Dancehall artist Kranium that exploded to over 40M streams.

In April 2019, Rotimi dropped hit single “Love Riddim” and inked a deal with EMPIRE that set the tone for his “Walk With Me” EP in May 2019.

Following the success of “Walk With Me and the “Love Riddim” (Remix) featuring Akon, Rotimi dropped a second EP titled “The Beauty Of Becoming” that featured cuffin’ season jam “In my Bed” featuring Wale.

A true creator at his core, Rotimi’s motto encapsulates both his attitude and his art: “No limit.”

Stream “What To Do” here and pre-save his upcoming album “All Or Nothing” here.