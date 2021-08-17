Bossip Video

He’s a business, man.

Jay-Z is aiming to set the cannabis industry on its ear with his hustle. His luxury brand of loud, Monogram, has already revolutionized the status quo by dedicating a fund to help other Black entrepreneurs get into the cannabis field but he’s also empowering Black people in the executive level of the cannabis industry as well.

According to a report in Business Insider, The Parent Company (Jay’s house of brands) has hired the very first Black CEO of a major cannabis brand in the United States. Starting on September 8, Troy Datcher will fill the role of The Parent Company’s Chief Executive Officer. He previously helmed Clorox as the senior vice president and chief customer officer.

“This is a chance to partner with cultural powerhouses like JAY-Z and Desiree Perez to rectify the wrongs of prohibition, eradicate antiquated laws and create a new cannabis infrastructure rooted in diversity, equity and justice for our communities,” Datcher said. “Together, we can shape a legal cannabis industry that is reflective of our entire culture in California and beyond.”

Roc Nation CEO and The Parent Company’s chief of social equity, Desiree Perez, speaks highly of Troy and what he means to the development of this brand and, more importantly, the mission to destroy barriers to entry for Black and brown folks alike.

“Troy’s business acumen, strategic thinking and leadership skills are invaluable qualities that will be critical to our organization’s growth,”

Everybody might not agree on Shawn Carter’s tactics when it comes to moving in a room full of vultures but he appears to be trying to do what he can to make things better for Black people in the short term and the long term.