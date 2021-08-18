Bossip Video

Candyman is coming!

After multiple delays over the past year, we’re finally days away from long-awaited Horror-Thriller “Candyman” that brought together some of our famous faves for star-studded screenings hosted by LeBron and Savannah James in LA and Lupita Nyong’o in Atlanta this past weekend.

Mr. and Mrs. James’s family and friends were among the first to see the latest horror feature from Jordan Peele’s monumental MonkeyPaw Productions.

Guests at the masked screening included Bronny James, Russell Westbrook, Chris Johnson and Randy Mims who enjoyed the film along with signature themed cocktails featuring LeBron’s Lobos 1707 tequila at the London Hotel screening room in LA.

A few days later, Lupita Nyong’o experienced “Candyman” with 25 of her close friends, family and a few of her “Black Panther 2” co-stars in Atlanta. Notable guests included Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Ruth Carter and Dominique Thorne.

The Oscar-winning actress hosted a pre-screening cocktail hour, mingled with her guests, passed out Candyman t-shirts and sipped on specialty cocktails named Sweet Insanity and Legend Has It.

In director Nia DaCosta’s fresh take on the chilling urban legend, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; ) move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman.

Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Peep the extra spooky tailer below:

“Candyman” scares its way into theaters on August 27th.