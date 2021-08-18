Bossip Video

Los Angeles cops assaulting citizens?! Draaake?!?

It should surprise precisely zero people that the LAPD is in the news once again for doing egregious violence to someone. According to an LATimes report, an unidentified young man had allegedly carjacked someone and fled the scene. He was arrested in the city of San Fernando where the viral incident occurred.

A concerned citizen was filming the arrest and captured the suspect being placed on a gurney while handcuffed so that he could be taken to the hospital for potential injury. As you’ll see in the video, the man on the gurney curses at the officers and appears to spit toward one of them as he was being put into the ambulance. You will then see one of the many cops on the scene lunge toward the man with a closed fist punch and damn near knock him unconscious.

The LAPD has acknowledged the video and has suspended the unnamed officer until their investigation is concluded.

“The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force,” Chief Michel Moore said in the news release.

We don’t care how mad that cop is that he got spit at, that doesn’t give him carte blanche to punch someone who is restrained and already in police custody. If he isn’t fired at the very least then the people of Los Angeles need to raise hell.