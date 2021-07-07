Bossip Video

One of the two ladies involved in the viral and deadly Uber Eats carjacking in D.C. has been sentenced to juvenile detention until the age of 21.

In April, a video surfaced online showing an innocent Uber Eats driver being attacked. As more videos were posted, the story unfolded further, showing two teens carjacking the Uber Eats driver. The driver continued to hold onto his vehicle even after the teens gained control of the car and the teens wrecked the vehicle with him still attached, killing the man.

The senseless act of violence was alarming to everyone who saw the video, leaving many angry and demanding swift punishment. The family of the man killed raised over $1 million on GoFundMe from people wanting to help during the difficult time. According to reports from Complex, one of the sentences has been handed down recently and will still give the teen a shot at life.

A 14-year-old girl will remain in juvenile detention until she’s 21 after the fatal carjacking of an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C. The sentence was the maximum sentence requested by prosecutors, after 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar died following the attempted carjacking back in March. The girl, who was 13 at the time, was joined by a 15-year-old, and they reportedly used a stun gun on Anwar in an attempt to steal his car. Anwar was still in the car when the pair took off with it and he was thrown from the vehicle, ultimately dying as it flipped on its side. Both girls were then charged with murder.

The teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which will allow all other charges against her to be dropped. While people feel the sentence isn’t harsh enough, you have to keep in mind these are teenagers. The other teen involved pleaded guilty as well and will receive the same punishment.