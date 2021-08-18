Bossip Video

Another one bites the dust…

Amber Rose said she’s FINISHED with being an alleged fool in her relationship and called it quits with her son’s father, Alexander Edwards, also known commonly as ‘AE.’ The influencer took to Instagram this afternoon to put AE on blast, writing:

I’m tired of being cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Are y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*** him anyway I saw the text and DM’s. And y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are. As for him… The lack of loyalty and disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done. -Muva

Whoa! Sadly Amber, who used to have a huge social media presence but deleted all of her Instagram photos this past year, added that she’s felt like a “shell” of herself because she felt “mentally and emotionally” abused in her AE relationship.

I’ve been suffering in silence for so long and I can’t take it anymore. That’s why I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore.

Muva’s rant didn’t just stop with AE, she blasted her “raging narcissistic” mother as well in her Instagram story posts. Swipe to see.

Dang! We hope Amber Rose heals from this apparent heartbreak and alleged abusive relationsip fast. In October 2019, Muva and her now ex-bf AE welcomed their baby boy, Slash. So far, AE has not confirmed or denied any of Muva’s allegations.

