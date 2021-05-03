Bossip Video

Marvel teases the rest of its phase 4 slate ahead of returning to theaters with Black Widow, giving fans their first look at The Eternals, the new film titles for Captain Marvel 2 and Black Panther 2, plus more.

COVID-19 has hit movie theaters harder than any of us could have ever imagined. In the beginning, Hollywood postponed movies for a few months before the virus picked up, which caused everything to be delayed for more than a year. HBO Max turned up the heat, revealing that some of its releases will just go directly to its streaming platform and later release in theaters and streaming the same day.

One of the most talked-about films during the delays was Marvel’s Black Widow, which was set to be the summer blockbuster of 2020 prior to the pandemic. The movie has had more than a handful of delays, but will finally be released this summer on July 9th. Marvel has always owned the box office, but COVID-19 had us starving for MCU content–until WandaVision hit Disney Plus. Now that Marvel is only months away from returning to box office dominance, they dropped a phase 4 teaser this morning that was short but still packed some serious punches.

The video offers a first look at Marvel’s Eternal directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao. The long-awaited film will now premiere on November 5th. The official titles for Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2. For Black Panther fans, in particular, it will be interesting to see how the sequel plays out following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther 2 will be released on July 8th in 2022 under the title Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Back in January, Marvel’s president Kevin Feige revealed that the company had plans to continue forth production of the film without reprising the role of “T’Challa,” a character that Marvel firmly stressed would never be replaced out of respect for Boseman.

“It’s extremely challenging [to make Black Panther 2 without T’Challa], but it’s the job ahead,” Feige said during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “And it’s what Ryan is thinking about… The world of Wakanda that is now revered around the world, thanks in large part to [Boseman], deserves to live on, and that’s what Coogler is focused on,” he added.

Marvel fanatics will also be pleased to see that the previously undisclosed date for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has now been revealed. You can expect to see the film hit the big screen on May 5th, 2023.

Check out the full rundown of Marvel release dates here and you can watch the full teaser below.

What movies are you most excited about?