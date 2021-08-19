Bossip Video

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars don’t want us to be happy.

The duo that is Silk Sonic surprised and delighted the world when they came together to release, “Leave The Door Open” in March 2021. Immediately, fans of both .Paak and Bruno were asking for the album, wondering how we went so long without knowing such an obvious pair was actually working on music together.

While a lot of us hoped for more new music shortly after the release of their first single, we had no clue just how long it would take to get some more Silk Sonic material. Now, even though the release of their second song, “Skate,” had fans hopeful for an album release approaching, it looks like that’s not the case.

While appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars revealed they are pushing back the release of An Evening With Silk Sonic until January 2022. While talking about that decision with Jonah Weiner, Mars explained that the decision comes as they want more time to put out singles, “letting each one breathe” before giving fans the full project.

“I don’t want to be binge-watched,” he said. “We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more…grease.” “Which could mean redoing the song from scratch!” .Paak interjected. Mars continued, “But no. We’re not there. We were there. We had some moments in the danger zone! I think we put the pressure on ourselves by putting out ‘Leave the Door Open’ — but a deadline is important, because at some point, you gotta say, ‘This is it.’ Otherwise you’re gonna work it till you hate it. But there’s a beauty in that — you do have to get sick of it, because that means you put the love and the time and the passion in it, and it’s taxing.” .Paak went on to add, “I’m not sure we would have done it if it wasn’t for the pandemic. It was tragic for so many people, but Bruno would have probably been on the road, me too—but we had to be here.”

When speaking to the overall vibe of the forthcoming album, .Paak shared how both he and Mars wanted to make “feel-good music” which comes as a response to the various familial and relational traumas they both had to overcome.

So, which one is it, guys? Do you wanna let the songs breathe? Or do you need to finish tweaking? THIS ISN’T A GAME, GENTLEMAN!

Well, at least now we know we’re not getting the album for another 5 months so we can stop looking out for it. As for the January 2022 release date…we’ll believe that when we see it.