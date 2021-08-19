Bossip Video

Hennessy announces a new limited edition release bottle in collaboration with Les Twins.

Hennessy is continuing their trend of fresh, eye-catching collaborations, this time with our favorite dance duo. A hip-hop dance sensation, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois are self-taught, multi-talented choreographers and fashion icons who have garnered international acclaim as the first winners of World of Dance and featured dancers in world tours with Beyoncé. Recognized as pioneers of a new style of movement, Les Twins collaborated with Hennessy to translate the Cognac-making process into a unique artistic expression for the 2021 V.S Limited Edition release.

Utilizing motion capture technology, Hennessy preserved the exhilarating energy of an inspired live freestyle dance performance from Les Twins and transposed the digital images into an original design.

For the first time ever, the annual Hennessy V.S Limited Edition release is represented by two complementary graphic designs: each bottle features a likeness of either Laurent or Larry, captured digitally, with their signature energy. The packaging also includes a QR code that opens up the many facets of the urban and hip-hop movement for an immersive experience.

The Hennessy V.S 2021 Limited Edition by Les Twins will be available on shelves beginning August 2021 (SRP $42 per 750ml bottle). Take a look at the sexy sleek bottle below.