Comedians In Competition? Kevin Hart Admits Being Envious Of Nick Cannon’s Success In New Episode Of “Hart To Heart” [VIDEO]

It seems like competition is par for the course when it comes to comedians, and Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon get candid about the topic in a new episode of “Hart To Heart.”

Kevin Hart launched a brand new series, “Hart To Heart” last week on Peacock, with episodes featuring Taraji P. Henson, Cameron Diaz and Miley Cyrus. The show finds Hart, sitting down with vintage wine and celebrity guests in his virtual wine cellar for an hour long discussion that is part comedy and part deep discussion. The show promises to dig deep to find out what makes these world class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom, and the obstacles they overcame to become successful. The show drops in batches every Thursday on Peacock. This week one of our favorite convos was the one he had with Nick Cannon where he is brave enough to admit to Nick that he was once envious of him. As the conversation progresses, he shares how over time his envy developed into admiration and even pride for all that Cannon was able to accomplish. He speaks specifically about Cannon winning the leading role in ‘Drumline,’ and Cannon shares how Hart once challenged to help put on other comedians. Check out a clip from the episode below:





Play



You can stream the full episode on Peacock!

HART TO HEART is produced by LOL Studios, and builds upon LOL’s multi-faceted content partnership with Peacock — which includes an LOL Branded channel on the platform and the current unscripted series, OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND SNOOP DOGG. Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph, and Todd Yasui serve as executive producers on HART TO HEART.