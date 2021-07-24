‘Gotcha Back B***h!’ Kevin Hart Puts Nick Cannon’s Cell Number & Prolific Paternal Prowess On Billboard Blast In Epic Prank War

Hide your kids, hide your wife, because they’re pranking everybody out here!

When Nick Cannon isn’t booked and busy with his rotating schedule of maternity shoots or working on his growing army of adorable babies, he’s finding time to prank fellow comedian Kevin Hart according to Complex. Although Kevin is notorious for his parenting stories and recently starred in the movie Fatherhood, he put Nick’s cell phone number on blast on billboards that say, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell #”

Hart took to Instagram on Thursday to brag about his dastardly deed. “Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles,” he captioned a picture of the billboard. “I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop 😂😂😂😂😂😂 GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS”

In case Nick missed seeing the sign in Los Angeles, Kevin covered his bases in Atlanta and New York City. The billboard payback came two weeks after Nick pranked Kevin for his 42nd birthday by sending a llama to the Hart house. It’s hard to tell if the birthday llama is extra short or if Kevin was feeling extra tall, but Nick clearly got him good!

“@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest assh*les on the planet 😂😂😂😂….this jackass sent a Lama to my house for my B Day 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Love u man. My brother for life.”