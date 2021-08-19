“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Should This Bride With Trust Issues Still Say “I Do” After The Groom-To-Be Cheated? [VIDEO]

The weekend is almost here, which means a brand new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” is on the way!

This week we have another great exclusive sneak preview clip from the upcoming episode of “Family or Fiancé.” On Saturday’s upcoming episode of “Family Or Fiancé” we meet Tiffany and Fred, a couple who are supposed to be headed to the altar but who may not make it that far if trust issues continue to trouble them. Part of the problem is that the pair don’t even agree on the definition of cheating. The show synopis describes this episode as follows:

“When a groom-to-be has a cheating heart by nature, the bride-to-be must decide if staying in the relationship is really in her best interests. And when his side of the family agrees that he actually is the problem, red flags fly everywhere.”

In the exclusive clip below, Tiffany opens up about her soon to be husband’s “cheating.” Check it out:





Play



Listen Tiffany… The nonverbal cues are very very telling. See now, the clip has us wondering how much they pay these couples to air out their issues on TV because it seems to us like the answers are very obvious.

Do you think Fred is a fraud or will we be surprised by the outcome of the episode?

“Tiffany and Fred: In Him We Do Not Trust“ airs Saturday, August 21 at 10pm ET/PT

Will you be watching?