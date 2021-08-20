“To Tell The Truth” Exclusive: Anthony Anderson Eats A Cricket As The Guest Stars Guess Which Contestant Is An Actual Bug Baker [VIDEO]

Happy FriYay! The weekend is here and we’re excited to have an exclusive sneak peek clip from Sunday’s episode of “To Tell The Truth” on ABC!

This Sunday’s episode of “TO TELL THE TRUTH,” hosted by Anthony Anderson features Deon Cole, Caroline Rhea and Adam Pally as guest judges. In the exclusive sneak peek clip below, the guest judges try and guess who is the real bug baker and it’s pretty funny – we even see Anthony struggle to eat a cricket!

Watch the clip:





Would you have eaten a cricket? We say it every time but we LOVE that Anthony’s mom is part of this show too. Are you guys fans of “To Tell The Truth”? It’s definitely always a good time and we’ve gotten pretty good at matching the contestants to their claims.

A brand new episode of “To Tell The Truth” is airing SUNDAY, AUG. 22 at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Will you be watching?