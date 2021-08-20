Bossip Video

Love & Hip Hop: Miami is almost back! The powerhouse franchise returns and some of the cast members who’ve struggled to make their dreams happen in real-time on social media are letting it play out in front of cameras. This season’s stars are seizing the moment to represent, reinvent and push the industry envelope.

Sukihana is back! The provocative rapper has been making it rain with OnlyFans bucks all over social media after sharing a lot of salacious content. Suki is not a shy lady at all, selling her fans sexually fantasies on Twitter, but is this hindering her music career? Her team seems to think so!

This season, we see Suki try to find the perfect balance between music artist and self-made sex worker.

The new season also welcomes some heavy-hitting newcomers like Noreaga, seizing the moment to represent, reinvent and push the industry envelope. N.O.R.E. has a hit podcast, “Drink Champs” and appears with his lady Neri this season.

“Bugatti” rapper Ace Hood and his wife Shelah Marie join the cast this season alongside Haitian “Queen of Kompa Music” Florence El Luche. Returning cast members include Trina, Trick Daddy, and Amara La Negra.

The new season of the South Beach filmed series is set to premiere on Monday, August 23 at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1 following an all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Hit play to see the super trailer.