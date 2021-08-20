Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar reappears online to offer a life update and reveal his next album will be his last on TDE.

Kendrick Lamar has always kept his emotions private and only spoken through his music. In an era where Instagram antics overshadow the music for many artists, Kendrick has never had to resort to creating a circus to draw interest. The rapper has always had his own wave and barely even collaborated with other artists, treating his sauce as the rare product that it is.

It’s been more than four years since his last album, DAMN., dropped, so we’ve all been waiting to see when we would get a new album from him–and today, he resurfaced to put us all on notice and share some thoughts about life via a new website Oklama.com

I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough. -oklama

Kendrick’s life calling is in his horizon and it seems to be beyond music. If this album is not only his last on TDE but his last, period, he’s still given us timeless music that will forever and be part of any hip-hop converstation as long as music is being made.

The “see you soon enough” is scary for any artists planning on dropping soon as Kendrick left the time frame open to interpretation. Whenever Kendrick is ready, we will be right here waiting.