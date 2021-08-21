Bossip Video

Say you’re broken up without actually saying y’all broke up. Well, that’s basically what YouTube stars De’arra Taylor and Ken Walker did on Friday after announcing separate YouTube channels.

After taking a two month hiatus the social media “couple goals” dropped a new video on YouTube surprising loyal subscribers with “out of the blue” news. De’Arra even made a post on Instagram and used the caption “New Arra” signifying she’s on to new and better things. Sis already has over 100k subscribers on her new channel, while ex-bae Ken, has a nice 68k subscribers.

Over 700,000 people tuned in to watch and the video and it quickly shot up to number one on YouTube! The couple broke down what viewers can now expect from their separate channels and that this isn’t the end of DK4L. I mean it sounds good, but we’re no dummies this is definitely the end.

De’arra promises to deliver content surrounding beauty, cooking, traveling, fashion and more. Ken on the other hand says fans can plan on seeing him do everyday activities, awareness projects and health and wealth content.

In the announcement video De’arra decided to address the questions surrounding if the channel would be removed and if the couple will eventually unfollow each other on social media. The answer was a hard NO. They made it clear that there’s no beef between the two and that they’re good.

If you remember the couple got engaged September of 2019. Ken arranged a beautiful proposal in Santorini, Greece and a year later the couple announced buying land and building their dream home together. Wonder how that’s going for them, sounds pretty complicated.

The pair haven’t confirmed the status of their relationship but De’arra did like an interesting tweet that caught many subscribers attention. Not mention the streets have been talking and apparently the pair is very much broken up so we guess only time will tell!

Subscribers poured out their sentiments on Twitter and while some were sad to see the couple call it quits others were praising De’Arra for branching out and bossing up.

We wish both individuals success on their future endeavors and congratulations on having a not so messy breakup!