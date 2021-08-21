Smile For Syesha: Former “American Idol” Finalist Regains Custody Of Newborn Daughter

We’ve got some good news for ya.

Nine days after having their ten-day-old baby girl taken by Manatee County, FL officials Syesha Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener shared that they had regained custody of their daughter Ast. Mercado posted a video, shot by Deener, Friday that showed baby Ast sound asleep in her car seat in the backseat of the car on what we believe was the family’s car ride home. Syesha wore a big smile on her face in the clip, while Tyron thanked all of their supporters for helping them secure the proper legal assistance they needed to swiftly bring their baby home.

The couple still do not have custody of their son Amen’Ra, who was taken by the state back in March after Mercado visited Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Florida to get fluids for the boy, who was having issues transitioning from breastfeeding to the bottle after her milk started to dry up due to her pregnancy. Instead of receiving the help they hoped to receive, CPS intervened by removing the child to foster care. Officials in the case claimed he was seriously ill. While Deener and Mercado were told Amen’Ra’s removal would be temporary, he remains in custody of a foster family and Mercado and Deener are only allowed supervised visits with him.

“We still got work to do to get ‘Ra back,” Deener said in the video. “Thank you, because of y’all we had the proper support to get the best attorneys in the country.”

He also mentioned several other children, who we presume belong to other families in the state who are experiencing similar difficulties navigating the state’s CPS complications.

Prayers up that the couple get Amen’Ra home soon to be with their sister. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the loving parents who are dealing with this issue.

Syesha Mercado’s case has brought a lot of much needed attention to the issue of “legal kidnapping.”