Bossip Video

Some Bravo fans believe they have “proof” that a Real Housewife of Potomac wasn’t gossiping about a fellow housewife’s hubby in a controversial clip.

Just last week viewers saw #RHOP’s Green-Eyed Bandits”, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, discussing the “sudden personality change” in Dr. Wendy Osefo after her mommy makeover that included breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift.

During that chat, Gizelle also seemingly said that Wendy’s new change might be in response to rumors that her husband Eddie Osefo was cheating on her, something Robyn responded to.

Gizelle: “Anybody who’s making these kind of changes and to be honest, there are some cheating allegations with her husband…” Robyn: “Yeah, I heard the rumor but I don’t believe it. It’s a touchy topic.” Gizelle: “Part of me feels like it could be that because she knows the rumor, she’s trying to overcompensate — not that it’s true. You know what I mean?”

On tonight’s episode, we’ll see Wendy question which ladies were gossiping about her marriage, and Robyn flat-out deny being privy to the cheating rumor.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” says Robyn in a preview clip while the fellow housewives also issue denials.

Wendy then sets her sights on Gizelle Bryant and issues her a warning. “I’m putting your a** on notice,” says Wendy. “Don’t f*** with my family!”

According to Robyn herself, however, she truly DIDN’T KNOW about the Eddie rumor, and production’s editing “threw her under the bus” to make it look otherwise.

When a Bravo watcher called Robyn out for denying gossiping about Wendy’s hubby, the housewife responded and alleged that the clip was heavily edited and she was “thrown under the bus.”

“I own everything I say and do. I can’t own something that did not happen, which is that “conversation” about the blog/rumor,” responded Robyn. “Gizelle never brought it up to me. I hadn’t heard one word discussed about it prior to this moment in this clip, hence not knowing what Wendy was talking about. For whatever reason, someone felt it was necessary to edit the audio and throw me under the bus.”

The entire exchange was captured by @AllTrueTea.

If you go back and watch the clip in question it DOES look like Robyn’s right. When Robyn is making the comment about the rumor being a “touchy topic” her lips are not lining up with the audio.

Bravo fans are now agreeing with the housewife and urging people to take a closer look.

“Yeah you can see the editing in this clip. But people hate Robyn and Gizelle that much, they will take it and run with it,” wrote @LoveThang30 in AllTrueTea’s comments.

“That dern editing,” added @IHeartMimi86.

Do YOU think Robyn’s telling the truth about the clip’s editing???

You can see all this Wendy Vs. The Bandits drama when a new #RHOP episode airs tonight at 8/7 c on Bravo.