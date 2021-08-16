Hi haters…

During Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, viewers saw two “concerned” castmates have a convo about someone’s “substance.”

While on a cast trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon had a discussion about Dr. Wendy Osefo’s “sudden personality change” after her mommy makeover that included breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift.

Gizelle: “Can we talk about Wendy like really quickly? Something’s off…” Robyn: “Yeah, I’m almost happy that you brought that up, so that I know that I’m not the only person that’s thinking something’s different.” Gizelle: “Yeah, you know, dress the way you want to dress but like what’s up with the sudden change?” Robyn: “I get it, you spend money on a new body. You want to show it off. It’s just such a big difference from Dr. Wendy, the professor. It’s weird, I feel like her personality is a little different.”

Robyn then wondered what happened to the “Dr. Wendy with substance” she met last year…

“When I met her last year, like she exuded substance. I instantly liked her, we instantly connected, I almost wonder if I was to meet her today if it would be the same way.”

and Gizelle [once again] brought up the messy rumor that Dr. Wendy’s husband was cheating. According to the #RHOP OG, Wendy could somehow be “overcompensating” for that.

“Part of me feels like it could be that because she knows the rumor, she’s trying to overcompensate — not that it’s true. You know what I mean?”

Interestingly enough, however, when Dr. Wendy came in the room during the Bandit’s discussion they instantly clammed up instead of expressing their concerns to her face.

So concerned, but when I walk in the room?! CRICKETS 🦗 #RHOP — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 16, 2021

[Insert eye roll here]

Later at dinner, Gizelle and Robyn brought up their “concerns” in front of the group.

After Gizelle noted that current Wendy was “way different” from “substance Wendy” and Robyn used the term “loose”, newbie Mia Thornton jumped in and said that Michelle Obama and Oprah don’t flaunt their assets, and used them as an example for the professor. When fans came for her on Twitter over her comments, the former stripper laughed it off and Candiace Dillard weighed in.

Ha! I’m not out here trying to be POLITICALLY Correct, that’s why 😂🤣 I’m a hoe turned Housewive remember, I can have my Boobies Out! 😜 https://t.co/o4Aimluic2 — Mia Thornton (@mrsmiathornton) August 16, 2021

Soooo women can’t have multiple facets? My FLOTUS has definitely had her boobies out. As has O. Gorl. Stick to the rivers and lakes you know, suh😂. #RHOP — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) August 16, 2021

On Twitter Wendy, who already accused the bandits of body shaming, balked at their comments…

I define my sexiness, not you! #RHOP — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 16, 2021

How a woman dresses & what she decides to do with her body has no bearing on her intelligence. We must stop trying to put people in a box. Women can be smart & sexy at the same time. We should all be allowed to live life on our own terms, not others. #RHOP — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 16, 2021

Last year, I began filming just one month after having a baby… I- #RHOP pic.twitter.com/T5TFh7E8ZH — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 16, 2021

and multiple fans agreed that Robyn and Gizelle were out of line.

i appreciate gizelle and robyn starting mess but the mess has to make sense. this wendy stuff is lowkey a reach and them sitting around talking about her and her new found confidence is giving hater vibes… #RHOP pic.twitter.com/06hgjIG4CH — i said what i said (@bravohbic) August 16, 2021

Why is Gizelle THIS concerned about Wendy and how she dresses? Is it jealousy? Is it boredom? Is it insecurity? Is it Jamal not coming?#RHOP pic.twitter.com/3kAKkCsltL — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) August 16, 2021

Were the GEBs concerned or just jealous? More from Dr. Wendy on the flip.