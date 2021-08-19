Bossip Video

A #RHOP newbie is none too pleased about allegations that she’s a liar.

Mia Thornton has been making headlines on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” for a number of reasons.

Mainly, for some shade trading with Wendy Osefo, her struggle to calculate the 32-year age difference between herself and her hubby G, and for the story about their initial meeting in a strip club while she was “bartending.”





According to Mia’s #RHOP coworker Candiace Dillard, while watching the show at home she’s been shocked to see Mia “lie at every turn.”

The housewife was a recent guest on TheJasmineBRAND’sIG Liv and she dished on the newbie’s alleged fibs.

“This is the first season where I felt like I knew what was going on during the season and watching it back, I realize I did not know what was happening during the season,” Candiace told TheJasmineBRAND. “Watching Mia lie at every turn is like, ‘What?!'”

She also addressed Mia’s alleged lies directly.

“I wasn’t at the first all cast event because I was sick. I missed where she didn’t know how old she was, she didn’t know how far apart she and [her husband G] were, she said she had her clit done but it was actually vaginal rejuvenation…I was like, ‘What is going on?!'”

OOP!

Mia caught wind of Candy’s interview and reposted it while sending shade the housewife’s way. “Ya’ll wanna pop off with me? I’ll be happy to get you adjusted,” the The Joint Chiropractic franchises owner captioned a post while calling someone a “#puppet” who hit “#threestrikes.”

According to Mia who wrote a looong comment under her post, she’s NEVER lied and Candiace’s “boring, no storyline a**” friend Wendy Osefo was trying to use her previous comments to “stay relevant.”

Not only that but she WAS indeed bartending while meeting her husband and she later became an exotic dancer [gown and all] at a 5-star restaurant.

“No one has EVER asked the age difference. S** G didn’t even know. We had to think about it our damn selves. I said, he’s 68 and I’m 36 – Where’s the lie? Yes, when I MET my husband I was a bartender, I worked serving drinks for a few weeks then converted to an exotic dancer at a 5-star restaurant. Where’s the lie? Yes, I think @GizelleBryant has a beautiful heart. If you pay attention to the scene a Karen’s I say “if Gizelle wished death on Ray, then it’s QUESTIONABLE. I was asking a damn question. Wendy’s boring, no storyline a** was trying to stay relevant on account of me because I’m LIT HUNTY! Where’s the lie? PLEEASEE tell me what I lied about but this right here, I don’t play with.”

OOOP!

This is getting juicy!

Do YOU think Mia’s been lying??? Or is everyone including Candiace making a big deal out of nothing???

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.