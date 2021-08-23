Bossip Video

Hot 97’s beloved Summer Jam concert went down on Sunday, August 22, bringing fans in New Jersey and everyone watching at home some must-see moments from our favorite artists in the game right now.

Thanks to the festival’s previously announced lineup, we already knew Migos, Meek Mill, Saweetie, Swizz Beatz and more would be taking the stage at Met Life Stadium–but the best moments always come in the form of surprises.

Since Migos was headlining Hot 97’s annual concert, a surprise appearance from Offset’s wife Cardi B wouldn’t usually be so unexpected, but given just how pregnant she is, most fans assumed she wouldn’t make it. Luckily, as a New York native, Cardi knows just how important Summer Jam is, so she made her way on stage to perform “Type S**t” with her other half.

Despite being in her third trimester, the expectant mother looked like her usual self rocking a tight minidress, a checkered jacket and some super high open-toed black black stiletto booties. Offset held onto Cardi’s arm as they commanded the stage together before the rapper hopped onto a golf cart and left as her husband finished his performance with Takeoff and Quavo.

Summer Jam had a lot of powerful performances from our favorite women, including H.E.R., who looked stunning in a semi-sheer black long sleeve and sequined black pants. Another crowd favorite, Saweetie, put on a great show in an outfit only she could pull off: a sequined red bra, matching thong, and jeweled camouflage pants. Of course, the people of New York and New Jersey couldn’t have been more excited for Bobby Shmurda’s return, who performed at the festival for the first time following his five years in prison to perform his biggest hits from before he got locked up. The rapper even dived into the crowd to show his fans some love, and as you can see in the clip below…not one mask in sight. No Delta variant, just vibes.

Other must-see performances include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who brought Pop Smoke’s mom, Audrey Jackson, on stage to honor her son’s legacy.

And it wouldn’t be a proper New York concert without an appearance from Wu Tang, with Method Man and Ghostface Killah taking the stage to perform some classics, including “C.R.E.A.M.”