Bossip Video

Today we learned that 22-year-old Taina Williams is not afraid to clap back at folks making assumptions about her mom-body. The IG influencer and daughter to Emily B recently took a vacation to seemingly soak in some sun and squeeze in some relaxation just three months after giving birth to her son, Essex.

According to her location on IG, the mom took the weekend vacay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where she yachted it up with some famous girlfriends. After sharing so cute photos of herself in a bikini from the trip, someone made a comment about her “C-section” on her page.

I see you had a C-section that you trying to cover up, girl it’s natural. It shows you are a woman. That’s a mommy.

Taina swiftly shut them down with the truth, replying in her own comment section:

Lol, I did not have a C-section.

Welp! She shut that down fast.

Has this person ever heard of…minding their own business??? In related news: Taina seemingly left her 3 month old baby boy with his papa, who shared some cute fatherhood moments with Essex and his older son, Yosohn, on Instagram.

Along for the relaxing getaway with Taina were longtime friends, Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins who all shared photos from the Yacht. Zonnique is a mother to a less than 1-year-old baby boy as well and seemed to enjoy her girl time.

Scroll down to see more of the gworls spicing it up in Cabo.