Here’s some incredible CUTENESS to kick off your week.

Rapper G Herbo and his adorable babies seemed to have a blast together playing “bakery” even though someone ate all the Oreos!

The proud papa shared a video of himself soothing his youngest baby boy, Essex, “come on let’s go to the bakery.” That’s when big brother Yosohn chimes in,

“I wanna go to the bakery too.” Unfortunately for Yosohn, he already looked like he went to the “bakery” with evidence of an Oreo crumb ring around his lips. The video clip had his fans resharing on social media over how adorable it is.

Hit play to see G Herbo and his precious sons get ready to go to the bakery. Too cute!

G Herbo was likely on double-daddy duty since the mom of his youngest baby boy and girlfriend Taina Williams seemed to take a girls trip with fellow famous friends Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins over the weekend.

Taina gave birth to Essex in May, earlier this year making the newborn around three months old. Since then, the 23-year-old mama has been looking super happy with her Lil munchkin and her boo G Herbo in photos.

Aren’t they cute?

Taina and G Herbo have been dating since2 2019.

During an April interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Herbo explained how he knew the influencer was “the one.”