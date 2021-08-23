Bossip Video

Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday with his motivational speech to the University Of Alabama football team, where he talks about loving the grind and his constant push for greatness.

It still feels like just yesterday when we all learned about the passing of Kobe Bryant. We still remember where we were, what we were doing, and what we had on when he heard the devastating news, taking hours–if not days–to actually process the news.

Bryant’s death is still one of the most surprising and saddest things we will all remember from the awful year that was 2020. Kobe was cut from a different cloth, he breathed greatness, and he lived for getting better every single day. Because of his signature Mamba Mentality, Kobe interviews will motivate you like no other.

To celebrate what would have been the Lakers legend’s 43rd birthday, the University Of Alabama shared his motivational speech to the team. The speech was given after he retired from the NBA, where he reflected on the times when his body would give out during work outs and how he felt that more toward the end, knowing it was time to retire. He also spoke to those who hate the grind and working out, using Serena Williams as a reference, pointing out that even though she hates working out, she still sticks to the grind because she hates losing even more.

You can watch the full clip below. #MambaForever