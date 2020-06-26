Roll Tide: Nick Saban & Alabama Football Release Video Supporting Black Lives Matter [Video]

During the massive uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement, everyone from public figures to brands and companies has spoken up in some fashion. The death of George Floyd created an environment where “non-racist” doesn’t cut it anymore, you’re either “anti-racist” or complacent by your silence. The one group that has been rather silent has been college football players.

At the University Of Clemson when they began issuing statements players were quick to jump on social media and call bullsh*t and detail the racial situations they have endured. Many other teams just avoided the situation altogether.

Yesterday the University Of Alabama shocked many uploading a video to social media letting it known their silence can’t continue in this moment. The video uploaded featured Coach Nick Saban and his players making a statement and supporting theBlack Lives Matter movement. If you’re familiar with college football and the south in general you know Alabama is the heart of the dixie where confederate flags are even sold at every gas station and store in the state. It’s a state that is very republican centric and the University Of Alabama is pretty much its Capitol and its pride. So this video and releasing it sent their fanbase into a frenzy if you don’t believe it just read the comments on the video.

The fans will get over it. As Nick and the team said, “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter”.