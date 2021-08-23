Bossip Video

McMerch alert!

Check-collecting concoctioneur Saweetie is super-sizing her McDonald’s collab with colorful new McMerch in celebration of her popular meal that continues to fuel online buzz and long Drive-Thru lines across the country.

If you’re extra late to the party, you can mix-n-match the meal (Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium drink) just like the Icy Girl would by topping the Big Mac with fries or McNuggets or sweet & soul squiggles or wherever your imagination takes you.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” she gushed. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

From Saweet Tea tees to colorful oversized sweatshirts and shorts, this iced-out streetwear collection features unisex items inspired by Saweetie’s love of air brush. More than 10 pastel-colored designs symbolize some of her favorite things: a volleyball for her love of sports, palm trees as a nod to her West Coast roots, and, of course, her go-to McDonald’s meal, including her signature Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce.

“Now ya’ll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald’s collab,” said Saweetie. “There are so many oversized pieces that I love – like my favorites: the Saweetie ‘N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees.”

This special collection will be available for a limited time only on icybysaweetie.com starting today, with retail prices ranging from $18-$128.

Peep the color-splashed collection below:

But wait, there’s more: when you order The Saweetie Meal in the McDonald’s app you’re automatically entered for a chance to win two limited-edition handbags from one of Saweetie’s favorite designers, Brandon Blackwood – one for you, and one for a friend.

The lucky winner will also receive a 5-day trip to Las Vegas with two tickets to see her perform. For more info, including how to enter without a purchase, click here.